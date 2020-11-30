Learn how to start using Docker on Windows Server 2019

As many Windows administrators migrate both their workloads and their skills to the cloud, there's a good chance using Docker on Windows Server 2019 will be part of that journey.

While traditional virtualization using the VMware and Hyper-V platforms still has its place, the benefits of containerized applications are difficult to ignore and might make inroads with many enterprises over the next several years. As the name implies, containers hold both the application and its dependencies. This application bundling makes containers highly portable, allowing them to run on just about every OS, as well as different cloud providers, without modification.

But this level of efficiency requires a certain level of technical proficiency. Administrators will need to learn how to use the Docker engine -- the underlying container technology used in Windows Server 2019. While some container management can be done in the Windows Admin Center, Docker on Windows Server 2019 is largely driven by the command line.

Windows Server 2019 Inside Out by Orin Thomas gives an in-depth look at using the newest features and enhancements in Microsoft's latest server OS, including core technologies such as Active Directory and the latest innovations with containers. This book contains everything needed to get started on the next stage of professional development, from basic container terminology to installing Docker on Windows Server 2019.

Once you get the container fundamentals down, Thomas covers more advanced areas, such as Kubernetes and Docker Swarm -- the two types of container orchestration supported on Docker on Windows Server 2019. Orchestration handles many core management tasks, including health monitoring, failover of container hosts and application upgrades.

The following excerpt comes from Chapter 10, entitled "Containers," from Windows Server 2019 Inside Out and explains how to perform container management using Docker on Windows Server 2019.