May Patch Tuesday brings more bad news for Exchange admins

Exchange Server continues to draw unwanted attention from attackers as Microsoft released four fixes, including one that had been publicly disclosed, for the messaging platform on May Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft addressed 55 unique vulnerabilities for its software products with four rated critical this month. In total, three bugs were publicly disclosed before this month's patches were released.

Multiple Exchange Server patches released

For the third month in a row, fixes for multiple Exchange vulnerabilities continue to roll out from Microsoft. Trouble for the on-premises email and calendaring product started in early March when Microsoft shipped seven fixes, including four zero-days developed by the so-called Hafnium group, to thwart exploit attempts on approximately 400,000 susceptible Exchange Server systems. For April Patch Tuesday, Microsoft worked with the National Security Agency to shut down four critical remote-code execution vulnerabilities in Exchange. And, as expected, Exchange vulnerabilities revealed at the 2021 Pwn2Own hacking contest were finally addressed by the May Patch Tuesday security updates.

The four Exchange Server vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-31195, CVE-2021-31198, CVE-2021-31207, CVE-2021-31209) affect all supported versions of the messaging platform. Microsoft's Knowledge Base article KB5003435 and a blog from the Microsoft Exchange team detailed several potential issues administrators might face while urging a rapid patch deployment.

"Although we are not aware of any active exploits in the wild, our recommendation is to install these updates immediately to protect your environment," the blog said.

Microsoft's notes in its Security Update Guide for (CVE-2021-31207 and CVE-2021-31209) indicate the two vulnerabilities stemmed from the 2021 Pwn2Own contest held in early April. It was not clear if the May Patch Tuesday security updates addressed all the vulnerabilities uncovered at the hacking event.

The publicly disclosed vulnerability (CVE-2021-31207) is a security feature bypass vulnerability rated moderate and with an assessment of "Exploitation Less Likely." This combination of factors might downplay the severity of the threat for some admins when a prompt patch rollout should be in order, according to one security expert.

Chris Goettl Chris Goettl

"For threat actors that take advantage of Exchange vulnerabilities, complexity really isn't a barrier for them. This is not going to slow them down," said Chris Goettl, senior director of product management for security products at Ivanti. "Once the vulnerability gets disclosed, they're going to look to capitalize on the exhaustion of Exchange admins after having several months of these Exchange updates."

Goettl said the attention on Exchange over the last several months is reason enough reason to expedite patches for the email server product, which is notoriously difficult to update. There are still many Exchange deployments running in data centers worldwide that cannot migrate to the cloud for several reasons, including limited budgets or dependencies on a legacy technology.

"Exchange was always a step up in complexity compared to most updates, but organizations still running an on-prem Exchange typically do so because of even more complexities, such as some type of a forwarding or other integrations or plugins that they have to run that aren't supported outside of Exchange," Goettl said.