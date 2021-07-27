Use command-line options to edit registries with regedit.exe

There are a multitude of hidden settings in the Windows operating system that you can unlock with help from several tools designed for Windows registry editing.

There are times when a simple addition to the registry can fix a stubborn problem to save you from having to reinstall an application, or modifying an existing registry key can ward off an emerging threat until Microsoft deploys an official patch to plug the vulnerability.

There are several utilities and techniques to make registry changes. Regedit is one of the oldest tools, but Microsoft provides several more options, including the command-line utilities named reg and regini, PowerShell cmdlets and the Group Policy administrative tool.

Back to basics: What is the Windows registry? The registry is a Windows OS database feature used to configure and organize the information related to settings for the operating system for the users, installed software and hardware devices. The registry replaced the need to use configuration files in application folders. One benefit to the registry is to reduce issues from faulty program updates that corrupted configuration files. The registry in the latest versions of Windows has a default of five predefined keys: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT (shortened name HKCR). This root key tells Windows what application to use when you want to open a certain file type. HKEY_CURRENT_USER (shortened name HKCU). This root key holds data related to the user currently using the machine, including the user's folders and screen colors. HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE (shortened name HKLM). Data in this root key relates to configuration information for the computer or any user. HKEY_USERS (shortened name HKU). This root key holds all the actively loaded profiles for users on the machine. HKEY_CURRENT_CONFIG (shortened name HKCC). This root key holds hardware profile information the machine calls during system startup. Below each key can be multiple subkeys and values. Not every application requires a subkey. Oftentimes, Microsoft will direct administrators to mitigate a pressing security issue in Windows by modifying subkeys in the registry by adding new registry values -- also called data entries -- or modifying or existing ones. One common Windows registry edit is changing the file association for a certain file type so it opens with a specific application. For example, if you want .html files to open with Google Chrome rather than Microsoft Edge, you can adjust those settings in the file extension area of the Windows registry.

Regedit.exe uses Regedit is the GUI-based tool built into Windows for editing the Windows registry. To start, type regedit from the Windows run or search box. Regedit gives a visual representation of the Windows registry, using a dual-pane layout with the root keys and subkeys in the left pane and the values for the selected key or subkey in the right pane. You can import or export registry subkeys and values from the File menu. From the Edit menu, you can create a new entry in the registry, check the permissions for the selection, delete or rename the selection, or copy the key name. You can also run a search from this menu. Right-clicking in the different sections let you add a new key, modify an existing one or delete a key. The regedit registry editor is a GUI-based tool that displays the hierarchical layout of the Windows registry. It also includes several command-line options. Due to its importance to the Windows operating system, you should export a backup of the registry in case you need to recover from a problem. Use the export function in the regedit File menu to make a backup of the entire registry or just the section you plan to edit. This will create a .reg file. If a problem occurs, you can double-click on that .reg file to restore the original settings. Microsoft released its first 64-bit Windows Server version with Server 2008 and its first Windows client 64-bit version with Windows 8. The default version of regedit in the latest versions of Windows can open both 64-bit and 32-bit registry keys for backward compatibility.

Command-line options and syntax for regedit.exe You can regedit with either hotkeys or a mouse, but the utility has several command-line options for basic registry work. regedit filename.reg Imports a registry file into the Windows registry. regedit /c filename.reg Create a new registry file and replace existing entries in the Windows registry. regedit /d registry-subkey Removes a subkey from the registry, such as regedit /d HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Terminal Server Client\Default. regedit /e Exports the entire registry to a file. You can modify this command to add a filename and specific location on the drive, such as regedit /e c:\AllRegistryEntries.reg. You can export a specific key with the following example command regedit /e keybackup.reg HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Edge. regedit /l: system Specify the location of the SYSTEM.DAT file used in legacy Windows operating systems and typically stored in the C:\Windows folder. This file stores the data kept in the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE key in the registry. regedit /r:user Specify the location of the NTUSER.DAT file to use. This is the backup of the HKEY_USERS key in the registry. The file is typically found in the C:\Users\username folder. regedit /m Opens an additional regedit instance, which can be helpful when troubleshooting to compare registry entries. regedit /s Silent mode. Performs an action without stopping for confirmation with dialog box.