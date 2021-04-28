How to choose between Azure Files vs. an on-prem file server

You can lift your traditional maintenance concerns with a migration from a Windows file server to the cloud storage equivalent, but several factors will weigh heavily on your final decision.

It's not as easy as flipping a switch when you put a crucial on-premises workload into the cloud. You need to decide if the cost, effect on users, performance and security will make it worth the effort to change platforms. Whether it's documents, pictures or email, the need for storage only continues to grow. Someone might need that spreadsheet from 1999, even if it hasn't been opened in the last 10 years. In addition to the needs of users, every organization has different priorities that can steer it in a certain direction. Azure Files is Microsoft's answer to companies that want the familiarity of file server without the headaches associated with its support.

Authentication is one factor to consider with Azure Files The first area an organization might examine during an Azure Files vs. on-prem file server comparison is access. How will users both inside and outside the company get to their data? Data retrieval tends to favor cloud-based storage, such as Azure Files. You can get to your files anywhere there is internet access. Microsoft also offers a level of redundancy that can outmatch your data center. Azure Files provides several types of redundancy; locally redundant storage is the least expensive level with a guarantee of 11 nines of durability. With this level of access also comes authentication, which entails some degree of share, file and folder permissions based on login information. Azure Files supports identity-based authentication for both on-premises Active Directory Domain Services and Azure Active Directory Domain Services. Either way will require some work to ensure you have the prerequisites before you can move into the configuration stage.

Tuning storage data takes time and effort The big draw of Azure Files is Microsoft handles the support. For an on-premises file server, you must handle all the administrative tasks: monitoring, security, backups and patching. The other aspect that differs is how you treat data. All data is not the same; some of it should be tiered to slower storage in both environments. The difficulty is it takes effort to fine-tune the appropriate tier. Setting up tiered storage policies in Azure can be a challenge and often requires adjustments to tune them. Will you get compensated if you spend a few extra hours each month for this process that could save the company several hundred dollars a month, or is it more likely that an overworked IT admin will assign everything to one tier and move on to the next crisis? This isn't a failing of the admin but, rather, a result of how IT groups function today. Before it goes into the cloud, you should scan the data to remove stale content and assign tiers to the remaining files before the shift to Azure Files.