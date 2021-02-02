Level up with these advanced PowerShell commands to copy files

Copying files between folders, drives and machines is a waste of your time if you do it manually on a regular basis. A bit of PowerShell knowhow automates this tedious process and even handles the most complex situations.

Once you understand the parameters associated with the Copy-Item command and how they work together, you can produce comprehensive scripts with more advanced PowerShell commands to copy files and folders.

PowerShell has providers -- .NET programs that expose the data in a data store for viewing and manipulation -- and a set of common cmdlets that work across providers.

These include the following cmdlets:

*-Item

*-ItemProperty

*-Content

*-Path

*-Location

Therefore, you can use the Copy-Item cmdlet to copy files, Registry keys and variables.

How can you use PowerShell commands to copy files? To show how the various Copy-Item parameters work, create a test file with the following command: Get-Process | Out-File -FilePath c:\test\p1.txt Use this command to copy a file with the Destination parameter: Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test2\ The issue with this command is there is no indication if the operation succeeds or fails. When working interactively, you can use the alias and positional parameters to reduce typing. Copy C:\test\p1.txt C:\test2\ This works in scripts, but it makes the code harder to understand and maintain. To get feedback on the copy, use the PassThru parameter. This feature gives results for a command that does not generate output. It's a helpful tool to confirm the command performed properly. Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test2\ -PassThru

Directory: C:\test2

Mode LastWriteTime Length Name

---- ------------- ------ ----

-a---- 13/08/2018 11:01 40670 p1.txt Or we can use the Verbose parameter: The Verbose parameter shows detailed output when running PowerShell command The Verbose parameter gives you information as the command executes, whereas PassThru shows the result. By default, PowerShell overwrites the file if a file with the same name exists in the target folder. If the file in the target directory is set to read-only, you'll get an error. Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test2\

Copy-Item : Access to the path 'C:\test2\p1.txt' is denied.

At line:1 char:1

+ Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test2\

+ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

+ CategoryInfo : PermissionDenied: (C:\test\p1.txt:FileInfo) [Copy-Item], UnauthorizedAccessException

+ FullyQualifiedErrorId : CopyFileInfoItemUnauthorizedAccessError,

Microsoft.PowerShell.Commands.CopyItemCommand You need to be a PowerShell Jedi to overcome this. Use the Force parameter: Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test2\ -Force PowerShell can rename files as part of the copy process. For example, this code creates nine copies of the p1.txt file called p2.txt through p10.txt. 2..10 | foreach {

$newname = "p$_.txt"

Copy-Item -Path C:\test\p1.txt -Destination C:\test\$newname

}