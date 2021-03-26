Stay in control with Azure AD Privileged Identity Management

While the growing shift to cloud services lightens the data center footprint, the added responsibility to secure the expanded attack surface can weigh down the most diligent of administrators.

Online services, such as Office 365 apps, are easily accessible through a browser without the need for physical access or a VPN. All it takes is one set of leaked administrative credentials for a threat actor to take control of the organization's servers and cloud services. Administrators have been using principle of least privilege to decrease the use of administrative roles to reduce the risk if a breach occurs and limit the damage by attacks launched from privileged accounts. While security services such as Azure AD Privileged Identity Management streamline the process to manage elevated roles, the system still requires administrators to monitor and audit the access granted to users to maintain compliance with the organization's access policies and restrictions.

Why elevated permissions can lead to problems Threat actors continue to target privileged accounts to gain access to important resources. By placing restrictions on the widespread use of elevated permissions, attackers would have less ability to move laterally and companies would limit the effects of breaches. To help reduce these potential risks of damage associated with elevated rights, Microsoft's Privileged Identity Management provides the functionality to limit who has access to what and for how long. As a service in Azure AD, Privileged Identity Management integrates with Microsoft Active Directory to assign elevated administrative privileges to resources on a temporary basis to admins and contractors when needed. Azure AD Privileged Identity Management lets users request an administrative role in Office 365, such as global admin, or security administrator and other permissions in Azure to make changes. These requests come through the Azure portal. Azure AD Privileged Identity Management addresses security needs in three key areas.

1. Workflow automation to streamline and validate elevated access IT only requires admin access in specific instances: during a configuration change, a review of the Office 365 admin portal or during an application installation on some systems. Azure AD Privileged Identity Management uses an approval workflow that routes the access request to the appropriate individuals within the IT team to validate and approve the activation of the privileged role. Azure AD Privileged Identity Management's just-in-time access feature automatically removes the assignment role given to a user after a specific time period that IT configures per role or request. Azure AD Privileged Identity Management puts an expiration date on assignment roles for temporary access purposes.

2. Enforcement of policies for those with elevated access and for their roles Azure Active Directory Privileged Identity Management gives administrators the option to grant admin access to a user while still requiring them to use multifactor authentication. This additional restriction ensures the identity of the individual requesting the privilege when a new role is activated for a user. Azure Active Directory Privileged Identity Management provides the ability to customize roles and adjust the available settings for each. This gives the organization the flexibility to have different configurations based on the different IT requirements. Azure Active Directory Privileged Identity Management allows IT to adjust roles beyond the default settings for more security.

3. Monitoring and assessment capabilities for AD roles For large organizations with frequent requests for elevated privileges, Azure Active Directory Privileged Identity Management offers an efficient way to review any outstanding roles that may need to be revoked or reevaluated. The access review feature scans outstanding elevated access and generates a comprehensive view of the requests and their statuses. The platform provides additional reporting capabilities for auditing. The audit log report displays the activity and activations for specific roles over a certain time span.