Get up to speed with PowerShell and the Microsoft Graph API

There's a management shift coming for administrators who work with Microsoft's cloud services -- and the clock is ticking.

Microsoft plans to deprecate the Azure Active Directory Graph API and the Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) which are used for authentication to Azure Active Directory. The Azure Active Directory Graph API is a REST API to create, read, update and delete users and groups in the Azure Active Directory used by Microsoft 365/Office 365. ADAL provides authentication to Azure Active Directory. For administrators who use those technologies for scripts and ad hoc maintenance work, Microsoft wants those customers to switch to the Microsoft Authentication Library and Microsoft Graph PowerShell software development kit, which uses Microsoft Graph API to connect to the cloud services in the customer's tenant.

Microsoft said it will end support for ADAL and the Azure Active Directory Graph API on June 30, 2022. At that point, the company will not provide security updates; however, it said apps using ADAL will still function. The Azure Active Directory Graph API will not get a response from the Azure AD Graph endpoint. Without support or security updates, organizations that use custom applications, existing code and even PowerShell modules developed by Microsoft that use ADAL should begin to make the transition to the newer technologies.

Why the Microsoft Graph? For last several years, Microsoft has developed the Microsoft Graph, which is a unified programmability model used to work with the data from Microsoft 365, Windows 10 and the Enterprise Mobility and Security services. Microsoft Graph connects the data from users with the Microsoft 365 services that admins can then use to pull information or to make configuration changes. Microsoft Graph connects to the Azure Active Directory, which is the technology used to manage identities of users on Office 365/Microsoft 365. Microsoft Graph is a single endpoint that gives API access that returns many objects for Microsoft 365. For example, organizations could build applications that access data across multiple Microsoft 365 services instead of manually accessing various applications such as Exchange Online email, SharePoint Online files, Planner tasks and user information. Microsoft's future investments for identity management will focus on enhancing Microsoft Graph PowerShell commands. Microsoft links all services within the Microsoft Graph to make it the best option to query and update Microsoft 365 services. There are software development kits (SDKs) available for several languages, including a new Microsoft Graph PowerShell module. Microsoft's goal is to ensure that every current Azure Active Directory feature has a matching Microsoft Graph command.

What is the difference between the current and the Microsoft Graph commands? A core difference between Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Online commands, and the Microsoft Graph is the required PowerShell modules. The Azure Active Directory module is called AzureAD and the Microsoft Online module is named MSOnline. For the Microsoft Graph, the module name is Microsoft.Graph. Another difference is the connection method to the specific service. You install and import the required module in the current model, then call the service-specific Connect command. For example, the AzureAD module uses Connect-AzureAD and the MSOnline online module uses Connect-MsolService while the Microsoft Graph module uses Connect-MgGraph. The commands in the AzureAD and MSOnline modules support browser, credential object and token access authentication. However, the Microsoft Graph commands support browser, token access, certificate authentication and a requirement to pass the permissions, referred to as scopes, as part of the connection. The scopes determine which commands can execute within Microsoft Graph. The following commands show how to connect using the AzureAD PowerShell module: $credentials = Get-Credential

Connect-AzureAD -Credential $credentials The following commands show how to connect using the MSOnline PowerShell module: $credentials = Get-Credential

Connect-MsolService -Credential $credentials Lastly, this example shows how to connect with the Microsoft Graph PowerShell module with a browser authentication request: Connect-MgGraph -Scopes `

"User.ReadWrite.All", `

"Group.ReadWrite.All", `

"GroupMember.ReadWrite.All", `

"Application.ReadWrite.All" One advantage of the Microsoft Graph PowerShell method is to use a predefined Azure Active Directory app registration and certificate with the corresponding Graph API permissions as a connection method, which gives you a way to create different connection types. The following example shows how to connect with this method. $certificate = "a904602dd82ae51433e6f83996b00d4277a32a7b"

$appid = "b0771954-8594-4fe8-88ad-025f7074a89e"

$tenantid = "3f4b41d2-b28b-49d6-b441-2615829bb51f" Connect-MgGraph `

-CertificateThumbprint $certificate`

-ClientId $appid `

-TenantId $tenantid Unlike the other PowerShell modules, the Microsoft Graph commands require passing the permissions, or what the company calls scopes, for the connection.