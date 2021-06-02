PowerShell Move-Item examples for file, folder management

Many of your users want to keep every file they've created or saved, which makes it your problem to manage all this data.

Fortunately, you can apply your PowerShell know-how to make file and folder management in your organization less of a chore. More specifically, you can use the Move-Item cmdlet to relocate items based on different criteria. You can move files, while maintaining the folder structure, and even take action if problems occur during the transfer.

PowerShell Move-Item commands Before you start, understand that many of the parameters for the Move-Item cmdlet are the same for the Get-ChildItem cmdlet, which can be helpful for testing. To see which parameters the two cmdlets share, use this command: (Get-Help Move-Item).parameters.parameter.name | ?{(Get-Help Get-ChildItem).parameters.parameter.name -contains $_} The Move-Item cmdlet shares the same parameters as the Get-ChildItem cmdlet.

Move files based on file type or name There are numerous attributes you can use as filters to move certain files. For example, say you want to move all HTML files in a folder to a new location. You can use the -Filter parameter to specify the extension type with the asterisk as a wild card to match all files in the current directory with the .html file extension. The following command puts the files into a subdirectory called Target: Move-Item -Path * -Filter *.html -Destination .\Target When you run this from the command line, you will not get any message if the files moved without issue. You can use the -Verbose parameter to a confirmation to see which files moved. The -Verbose parameter shows the progress when moving files with the Move-Item cmdlet. The -Filter parameter specifies patterns in the file name, as well as the file types. For example, to move all files that start with test, use the following command: Move-Item -Path * -Filter test* -Destination .\Target -Verbose

Move files based on size To filter for other attributes, such as age or size, use the Where-Object cmdlet. For instance, to move files larger than 1 GB, you find the files with Get-ChildItem and then filter them with Where-Object: Get-ChildItem | Where-Object {$_.Length -gt [math]::Pow(1024,3)} | Move-Item -Destination .\Target -Verbose In this example, the code moved the Windows Server 2019 ISO file that was larger than the 1 GB criteria.

Move files based on age When moving files based on age, you can use several file attributes. Looking at the output of Get-Item for a file named security.log using the code below, you can see its DateTime values: (Get-Item .\security.log).psobject.properties | ?{$_.TypeNameOfValue -eq 'System.DateTime'} | Select Name,Value Using the date and time values can help define which files to move during a migration. The output tells you the time the file was created, the last time it was accessed and the last time it was modified. This information lets you construct code for different purposes. The following code looks for files -- note the -File parameter only affects files to avoid moving folders -- that have been modified in the last two weeks and moves them: Get-ChildItem -File | Where-Object {$_.LastWriteTime -gt (Get-Date).AddDays(-14)} | Move-Item -Destination .\Target -Verbose

Move files based on multiple criteria Many times you need to move files based on several criteria or you must keep the folder structure between locations. You can write commands to cover those situations and even catch a file in use. We will take all the previously covered single criteria examples and combine them into a command. In this instance, the code will move all text files with test in the name that are smaller than 5 KB and have been modified in the last week. The Where-Object cmdlet filters for size and modified date. We'll use the -Filter parameter in Get-ChildItem instead of -Filter on Move-Item because pipelines in PowerShell process commands from left to right, so filtering should occur toward the beginning of the command. In this case, we'll use *test*.txt as the filter to capture text files with test in the name, then we'll pipe to Where-Object to filter for the specific size and modified date before piping to the Move-Item cmdlet: Get-ChildItem -Filter *test*.txt | Where-Object {$_.Length -lt (1024*5) -and $_.LastWriteTime -gt (Get-Date).AddDays(-7)} | Move-Item -Verbose

Keep the folder structure Move-Item has one drawback: To keep the structure of a folder intact while moving it, you must move the parent folder as well. You can't move the contents of a folder and all subfolders without some additional work. The DemoFolder used in this example has several files and folders. To move all the files and folders in the DemoFolder to a new location and maintain the file structure, the following command moves the parent folder and all its contents into a folder named Target: Move-Item C:\tmp\DemoFolder -Destination C:\tmp\Target To just move the contents of DemoFolder, the following script uses Get-ChildItem to recursively grab each file and folder and then replace the source parent path with the destination parent path. It then uses Move-Item to put the items exactly where we want. The -Force parameter makes Move-Item create any necessary folders. $source = 'C:\tmp\DemoFolder'

$dest = 'C:\tmp\Target'

Get-ChildItem $source -Recurse | ForEach-Object {

$newPath = $_.FullName -replace [regex]::Escape($source),$dest

Move-Item $_ -Destination $newPath -Force

}